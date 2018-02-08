Flu claims 5 so far in North Central Washington

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) says its been one of the worst flu seasons on record.

Our news partner iFiber One News reports the DOH confirms that two people have died from the flu in Chelan County this flu season, one death has been reported in Grant County and two fatal flu cases were confirmed in Kittitas County. A total of 132 Washington State fatalities are attributed to the 2017-2018 flu epidemic.

Recent data on flu activity from Epidemiologist Jacqualine Dawson of the Chelan-Douglas Health District shows medical facilities in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas and Okanogan counties have reported a decrease in flu activity but hospitalizations for flu symptoms increased slightly.

KXLY reports that there are rumors and concerns over the effectiveness of this year’s vaccine, but doctors say even if it’s not as effective as years past, any protection is better than no protection.