State Health officials are saying that this year’s flu vaccine is about 36 percent effective. Washington state’s Communicable Disease Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist says that is a reflection of the kind of flu virus that has been going around.
Dr. Lindquist says there was the introduction of a second strain of the flu virus that caused some challenges. He strongly recommends if you haven’t gotten a flu shot to done so and stay home if you’re sick.
The state has counted nearly 200 people in the state who have died from the flu.
Be the first to comment on "Flu Vaccine Effectiveness Less than 40 Percent"