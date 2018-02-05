Flu, Weather Causes Lost Blood Donations

The following is a news release from the American Red Cross:

Winter storms and the flu don’t just mean a lot of people are missing work and school – it also means they can’t keep their American Red Cross blood and platelet donation appointments. The Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to roll up a sleeve to help maintain the blood supply for patients in need.

In 2018, severe winter weather forced about 600 blood drives to cancel, resulting in more than 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations. And, widespread flu across the U.S. has resulted in lower turnout at blood drives.

Blood and platelet donations are needed in the coming days to help replenish the blood supply and ensure patients continue to receive lifesaving treatments. Donors can help even more patients when they invite a loved one, friend or co-worker to give with them.

Make an appointment to donate this winter by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 16-28

Chelan

2/21/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church Chelan, 206 North Emerson

Wenatchee

2/20/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Avenue

2/28/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth Street

East Wenatchee

2/19/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315-8th NE

Waterville

2/22/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Central Washington District Fair, 601 North Monroe

Ephrata

2/28/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ephrata Recreation Center, 112 Basin Street SW

Quincy

2/27/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Center, 115 F Street SW

Ellensburg

2/16/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hal Holmes Center, 209 N Ruby St