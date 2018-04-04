Flywheel Conference Names Finalists for $100k Prize

From a press release – Six companies have been selected as the top finalists competing for a $100,000 investment award during the Flywheel Investment Conference on April 19.

The six finalists come from a variety of industries including healthcare, sports, travel, and hospitality – all with unique technologies that are solving problems in their respective industry. The final six companies were selected from a pool of 28 applicants who applied during a five week application window. Companies applying came from cities across Washington State, including: Rock Island, Cashmere, Spokane, Pullman, Tacoma, Port Townsend, Bellingham – with the majority from the Seattle Metro.

The six finalists for the 2018 Flywheel Investment Conference are:

Barn2Door : An end-to-end SaaS commerce solution connecting chefs with farmers who buy and sell farm food direct.

: An end-to-end SaaS commerce solution connecting chefs with farmers who buy and sell farm food direct. Cartogram : An end-to-end indoor location services platform that navigates anyone from anywhere to anywhere – inside, outside, and between buildings.

: An end-to-end indoor location services platform that navigates anyone from anywhere to anywhere – inside, outside, and between buildings. FanWide Technologies : A free website that helps out-of-market sports fans find a local game watch party at a sports bar for any team in any city, using the world’s largest fan club database.

: A free website that helps out-of-market sports fans find a local game watch party at a sports bar for any team in any city, using the world’s largest fan club database. genneve : A digital health solution for women in midlife by helping them navigate the challenges of midlife hormonal change with information and conversation about seemingly taboo topics.

: A digital health solution for women in midlife by helping them navigate the challenges of midlife hormonal change with information and conversation about seemingly taboo topics. MirrorCache : An intelligent interactive solution that enhances security and experience for travel and hospitality.

: An intelligent interactive solution that enhances security and experience for travel and hospitality. Strive Tech: A data company that utilizes smart clothing with real-time analytics, allowing users for the first time to correlate muscle, heart, motion, and wellness parameters.

The six finalists will compete in front of attendees during the Flywheel Investment Conference. The company competition will be held inside the Numerica Performing Arts Center theater and starts after the conclusion of the luncheon. Similar to the format shown on ABC TV show “Shark Tank”, companies will have 10 minutes to pitch their company to a panel of investors. Companies will be put to the test as they answer questions about their business plan. At the end of the presentations, attendees have the chance to vote for their favorite company presentation. The company with the most audience votes will be given a $5,000 cash award.

The Flywheel Investment Conference concludes with an evening reception at the BPOE Ballroom. During this evening after-party, the winning company will be announced and presented with a $100,000 investment award. The investors who put up the investment award are all local residents or individuals with strong community ties to North Central Washington.

In addition to the investment competition, Flywheel is bringing entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders from around the Pacific Northwest to present. There will be over 15 speakers during the conference who will share their experiences in entrepreneurship, investing, and community engagement.

Speakers include:

Aaron Richmond, Managing Director at Endeavour Capital

Adam Greenberg, CEO at iUNU

Adam Snyder, Member at Ogden Murphy Wallace

Andy Cates, Partner at Moss Adams

Brian Bonlender, Agency Director at Washington State Department of Commerce

Chrismon Nofsinger, CEO at Nofsinger Group

Cole Younger, Managing Director at Arnold Venture Group

Diane Fraiman, Partner at Voyager Capital

Don Black, Chair at Ogden Murphy Wallace

Howard Wright, Chair and Founder at Seattle Hospitality Group

Jenny Rickel, Flywheel Fund Manager

Jenny Rojanasthien, Executive Director at GWATA

Justin Rae, Partner at Bend Outdoor Worx

Leslie Pesterfield, Member at Ogden Murphy Wallace

Dr. Peter Rutherford, CEO at Confluence Health

Randy Fenich, Partner at Moss Adams

Tom Arnold, CEO at PetHub

Wiley Kitchell, Managing Director at Moss Adams Capital

Tickets to the 2018 Flywheel Investment Conference are on sale now and available for the public to purchase online at www.flywheelconference.com. The public is invited to attend the full conference with the purchase of an “All-Access Pass” or can purchase tickets to attend select events during the conference. Full conference agenda and ticket pricing is available online.