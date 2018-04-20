Follow the Seahawks on NewsRadio560 KPQ

The Seahawks will open the NFL regular season on the road against the Broncos on Sunday, September 9th. Seattle will be on the road for five of its first seven games. The Seahawks will have a bye in Week 7. The Hawks will play four prime time games. On Monday Night Football Week 2 against Chicago and Week 14 versus Minnesota. They’ll host Green Bay on a Thursday night November 15th. And then host San Francisco for a Sunday Night game December 2nd.

Follow the Seahawks for every snap of the 2018 season on KPQ

2018 SEAHAWKS Kickoffs on NewsRadio560KPQ

1:25pm Sep 9 Seahawks at Broncos

5:15pm Sep 17 Seahawks at Bears

1:25pm Sep 23 Seahawks vs Cowboys

1:05pm Sep 30 Seahawks at Cardinals

1:25pm Oct 7 Seahawks vs Rams

10am Oct 14 Seahawks at Raiders (London) Tottenham, London, England

10am Oct 28 Seahawks at Lions Detroit

1:05pm Nov 4 Seahawks vs Chargers

1:25pm Nov 11 Seahawks at Rams

5:20pm Nov 15 Seahawks vs Packers

10am Nov 25 Seahawks at Panthers

5:20pm Dec 2 Seahawks vs 49ers

5:15pm Dec 10 Seahawks vs Vikings

1:05pm Dec 16 Seahawks at 49ers

5:20pm Dec 23 Seahawks vs Chiefs

1:25pm Dec 30 Seahawks vs Cardinals