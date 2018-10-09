Foothills Student Arrested For Texting Threats to Kill Classmates

A 13-year-old Foothills Middle School student was arrested late Sunday after Wenatchee Police say he texted threats to kill fellow students.

A parent of one of the intended victims reported the threats to police who tracked down the boy who sent messages to a classmate threatening her cousin was “a dead man” and that he was bringing a weapon to school “He eventually admitted he sent the messages but denied he had any intent to carry them out. It was a joke to his perspective”

Reinfeld said the threats indicated he would be bringing weapons to school “killing both the male and the female”

The 13 year old boy was arrested at his residence early Monday on suspicion of three counts of harassment threats to kill. Although it did not appear the boy had access to weapons, Reinfeld said Wenatchee Police are taking the threat very seriously.