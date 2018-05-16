Forest Road on North Shore of Lake Chelan Temporarily Closed

The Grade Creek Road No. 8200 will be closed Mondays through Thursdays for approximately six weeks. The closure is for public safety while gravel is hauled on the road and repairs are made to fire suppression related damage to the road during the Uno Peak Fire in 2017.

The closure starts May 16 and is estimated to end by June 30. The road will be open Thursdays starting at 6 p.m. and remain open all day long on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“Large dump trucks will be traveling on the road hauling gravel to the sites where the road was damaged during the fire,” said Project Engineer Lori McAllister. “Gravel will be applied to segments of the 40-mile stretch of road from just past Antilon Lake to the junction of the Gold Creek Road No. 4330-600.”

Over a dozen loads of gravel will be applied to the road daily, work on drainage dip improvements will also occur.

“The road maintenance activities being conducted are part of fire suppression rehabilitation efforts that began after the Uno Peak Fire was contained in September 2017. The high volume of vehicle traffic on this road during the Uno Peak Fire resulted in road damage. However, due to inclement weather all road maintenance activities associated with fire suppression rehabilitation were not completed in 2017,” said Chelan District Ranger Kari Grover-Wier

From a release by Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest