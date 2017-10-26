Former East Wenatchee pastor named in sex abuse lawsuit against Yakima Diocese

A former associate pastor in East Wenatchee is named in a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of a minor that was filed Tuesday against the Catholic Diocese of Yakima in Superior Court. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the lawsuit was filed on behalf of a young man who says Rev. Gustavo Gomez Santos abused him at St. Juan Diego Catholic Church in Cowiche in 2012 when the alleged victim was around 16 years old.

The lawsuit claims the Diocese of Yakima knew or should have known that Gomez posed a danger to children. Gomez has denied the allegations but was permanently removed from public ministry in May. He was transferred from Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee in June 2004 after serving one year as associate pastor.