Former Washington Gov. John Spellman dies at age 91

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – John Spellman, the last Republican governor elected in Washington, has died at age 91. Spellman’s son, Seattle attorney David Spellman, confirmed his death Tuesday and thanked Virginia Mason teams for “their compassion and support the last several weeks.”

John Spellman served one four-year term as governor following his 1980 election. He previously served as King County’s first county executive, and before that had served on the King County Commission.

He lost his bid for a second term to Democrat Booth Gardner in November 1984. In an interview with the state Legacy Project at the Secretary of State’s office, he is quoted as saying he had “no regrets.”

Gov. Inslee issued the following statement on the passing of Gov. John Spellman, whose family notified the governor’s office and asked for the news to be shared with the public.

“Gov. John Spellman was one of the nicest people in public life I’ve ever met. Trudi and I send our deepest condolences to the Spellman family, many of whom we had the chance to get to know over the last few years. “John took office during a time of great economic uncertainty, and he laid the groundwork for our ongoing effort to protect Puget Sound from oil spills and preserve the natural beauty of our state. During his time as King County executive, he was instrumental in bringing professional baseball and football to Seattle.

“He was a great example of an office holder unafraid to do the right thing, leaving a legacy of bipartisanship and civility in politics, despite the electoral consequences. “Trudi and I will miss John, and I encourage all Washingtonians to keep him and his family in their thoughts.”

Secretary of State Kim Wyman issued the following statement:

“I’m saddened to hear about the loss of John Spellman, our former Washington Governor and King County’s first county executive. John was a true statesman and a deeply spiritual man who promoted racial equality and environmentalism, and persevered at every turn to build the Kingdome. “Personally, I greatly admired Governor Spellman for his integrity, his vision and his tireless dedication to the people of Washington. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family during this difficult time.”