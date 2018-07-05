Former Wenatchee Wild Player Helping Rescue Thai Soccer Team

Former Wenatchee Wild player Mitch Torrel is part of the team trying to rescue the 12 boys in Thailand.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Harris explained Torrel’s role on the Don West Show.

“He’s one of the main people who is basically devising a plan with their Thailand Navy Seals.”

Harris and his family housed Torrel when he played for the Wild.

Harris said this is nothing new for Torrel and that the young men helped rescue some senior citizens from a fire as a Wild player.

“There was like three or four that he actually had to carry out from wheelchairs. I definitely think he saved lives.”

Harris said he knew then that Torrel had the “right stuff.”

After Torrel’s Wild career from 2008-2010 he played hockey for the Air Force Academy and entered the Air Force program equivalent to the Navy Seals.

Harris says he believes in Torrel.

“If anybody can get them out, it’s him.”

Torrel scored 15 goals and had five assists in 43 games for the Wenatchee Wild.

Here’s the full interview with Harris from the Don West Show.