Forum on Proposed Charter School in Wenatchee Held

A forum on a proposed charter school in Wenatchee was held Thursday night at the Wenatchee Community Center.

Proponents of a new middle and high school-aged charter school were on hand to explain their vision. Roughly half of the room were teachers and administrators, while the other half were community members looking to learn more.

Said community artist and retired teacher Terry Valdez, “I thought there were some really precise questions, whether it was about funding or where does the money comes from. I mean, I thought I knew, but I really got educated.

“There were some key players, especially from this neighborhood.” continued Valdez, “A lot of the movers and shakers and community people were here like a couple representatives from UNA, which is the United Neighbors Association.”

Issues discussed included school size as well as the school’s composition. Roughly 50 students per grade was pitched to be the maximum to start, with 100 students per grade being the eventual goal after a few years.

As for which students would qualify for the charter school, their entry would be based upon a lottery system. The government allows some leeway for founders and administrators to adjust the exact criteria for the lottery system.

One primary problem many Latino parents expressed was the fact that there was either an insufficient number of bilingual educators available to help their children during non class hours, or the fact that parents who only spoke Spanish could not help their older children once the student returned home with homework.

Most of the teachers in attendance expressed a growing concern among faculty and parents that class sizes are getting too big for educators.

“The sheer size of facilities, for the emotional well-being for some students, can be a bit overwhelming.” explained Valdez, “Its nobody’s fault … there’s just too many numbers.”

At least one teacher from Wenatchee High School was in attendance to convey that many educators feel forums like this are an unfair judgement on the teachers currently handling students.

Said Valdez, “I don’t think it’s a judgement at all on teachers. I was in the school system for 30 years at Eastmont. It’s not a judgement that they’re not doing a quality job. I really do feel that one of the things that limits the ability of these great teachers from doing their job is just the sheer numbers.”

Katya Hovda, assistant director at the privately-owned Seeds Academy, said she walked into the forum skeptical but walked out much more reassured.

“I’m excited at the prospect of a new middle school/high school coming to Wenatchee.” Hovda explained, “I feel we have a grave need in this community. I came this evening to see if this is something I can support. If they choose to open up a school that’s self-paced and project-based, that’s a need that needs to be fulfilled.”

Founding board members hope to open the middle to high school age charter school by 2021.