Foundation Approves Funding for WVC

The following is a news release from The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation:

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation Board of Directors unanimously approved $525,250 in funding to support WVC for 2017-18. Funding will benefit students, programs, faculty and staff on the Wenatchee campus.

As part of that funding, the foundation is providing more than $207,000 for scholarships for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Funding also includes $20,000 in scholarship and veteran work-study support; $60,000 for computer lab upgrades; $72,150 for radiologic technology equipment; $10,000 for the Knight’s Care fund to help students facing financial crisis; $60,000 to fund the welding program with a full set of dies/cutters, tools and training materials; $6,500 for the Paul Thomas baseball field expansion; $19,600 for internship and study abroad scholarships; $5,000 for scholarship administration software and$15,000 for classified and exempt employee training. Additionally, $50,000 was awarded to fund a monument sign which will be placed on Fifth Street to identify the college entrance.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of a community that values learning,” said President Jim Richardson. “Thanks to our donors, we can continue to support students with scholarships, internships and the equipment, faculty and staff to provide them with an outstanding education.”

“We’re only able to fund these requests because of the generosity of our donors,” said David Davin, foundation executive director. “Whether it is through annual giving, endowments or in-kind donations, giving to Wenatchee Valley College Foundation makes a lasting impact on the lives of others. Together, we are making a difference.”

To make a gift to the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, visit wvc.edu/give or call 509-682-6410.