Four Consulting Firms to Interview for Supt. Search

The Wenatchee School Board has decided to offer interviews to four firms in the process of a search for a replacement for retiring Superintendent Brian Flones. The Board was expected to narrow the list of firms on their list at their Tuesday meeting, but instead decided to interview all of the consulting firms that replied to a request for proposals.

The superintendent search firms under consideration to conduct a broad search and thorough selection process to name Wenatchee School District’s next superintendent;

Northwest Leadership Associates (Liberty Lake, WA)

McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C (Omaha, NE)

Hazzard, Young, Attea & Associates (Schaumburg, IL)

Ray and Associates Inc. (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Interviews with the finalists are scheduled for Monday, Septemeber 17 starting at 1 PM at the Wenatchee School District Office and are open to the public. The Board plans to select a firm and approve a contract by September 25th.

WSD Board President Michele Sandberg said “The Board looks forward to meeting with representatives from these firms and learning more about the services and process that each one provides. We also want to make sure that the firm we choose is a good match with our district,” Sandberg added, “We recognize the importance of selecting the next superintendent, and this is a critical step in moving forward with that process,” she said.