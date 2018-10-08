Free Access to Federal Lands for 4th Graders and Families

CLICK HERE for Every Kid In A Park

With the start of the new school year, it’s time for all fourth graders and their families to claim their free Every Kid in a Park pass which allows free entry into all federal parks, forests, and recreation areas for a full year.

Fourth graders can log onto the Every Kid website and complete a fun educational activity in order to obtain and print their paper voucher. Students and their families can also redeem their paper voucher for a plastic pass at Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest offices. The voucher and passes are valid for the entire school year, Sept. 1, 2018 – Aug. 31, 2019.

Teachers or adults who engage fourth-graders through a youth-serving organization can print paper passes, and find activities and lesson plans HERE

Today, more than 80 percent of American families live in urban areas, and many lack easy access to safe outdoor spaces. At the same time, kids are spending more hours than ever in front of screens instead of outside. The Every Kid in a Park initiative encourages valuable opportunities to explore, learn, and play in the spectacular places that belong to us all and aims to inspire future generations to serve as stewards of these places. Research shows that children ages 9 – 11 are at a unique developmental stage in their learning where they begin to understand how the world around them works in more concrete ways. By targeting fourth graders, the program works to ensure every child in the U.S. has the opportunity to visit and enjoy their public lands by the time he or she is 11 years old.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest provided a press release