Free Admission to the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center Saturday for Museum Day

Wenatchee, WA – The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, September 22, 2018 as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based museums.

Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity, and inclusion. Over 25m,000 people downloaded tickets for last year’s event, and Museum Day 2018 is expected to attract more museumgoers than ever before.

The theme of this year’s Museum Day is Women Making History, honoring women in society who are trailblazers in arts, science, innovation, and culture, and emboldening others to be pioneers as well. The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center features women like Christine Quintasket, the first Native American woman to be a published writer; Belle Culp Reeves, Washington’s first female Secretary of State; and Elsie Parrish, a Wenatchee chambermaid who was instrumental in the nation’s minimum wage law.

The museum will also be holding an art class from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM in Coyote’s Corner. The free art class is based on the artist of the month, Friedensreich Hundertwasser, an Austrian born New Zealand artist and architect, known for his vibrant use of color. His work encompasses colorful paintings, unique sculptures, fascinating edifices, and thought-provoking exhibits. The September class will include the creation of a colorful self-portrait and a zentangle, in honor of his fascination with spirals and arabesque lines. Children ages 4 to 11 and their guardians are encouraged to attend these monthly art lessons taught by Artist in Residence, Rick Adams. Classes are sponsored by the Washington Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two participating venues on September 22, 2018. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums can be found at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay/Search.