Free Library Program Explores Ancient Foods

The Following is a news release from the NCRL:

Author and broadcaster Harriet Baskas will explore how ancient foods hold memories, tell stories, and connect people with family, culture and history in her talk “The Ancient Fruitcake: What Really, Really Old Food Tells Us About History, Culture, Love and Memory” at several libraries.

The programs will be at:

Manson Community Library, Nov. 14, 6 p.m.

Cashmere Public Library, Nov. 15, 1 p.m.

Wenatchee Public Library, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m.

Waterville Library, Nov. 17, 1 p.m.

Baskas’ talk is not about old leftovers in the fridge. It is about food that is so old, so unusual, or so meaningful, that no one dares throw it away. Discover the foods archeologists have found buried with mummies, the petrified banana so appealing it sparked a Banana Museum, the 350-year-old fruitcake handed down through generations, 2000-year-old bog butter; and the pickle that has been in a jar since the 1860s.

Baskas has written seven books and created radio programs and other projects for NPR, NBC News, CNBC, and USA Today.