Free Snowmobile Certification Class Offered By Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free Snowmobile Safety Certification Class on Saturday, December 8th from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The class will be held at the Lake Wenatchee Recreation Club, 14400 Chiwawa Loop Road in Leavenworth. Lunch will be provided for the participants thanks to the Lake Wenatchee Rec. Club.

“The class was originally designed for youth between the ages of 12 to 16 so they can get their safe rider card and be allowed to ride a snowmobile by themselves.” explained Deputy Rich Magnussen, “Over the last couple years we’ve opened it up to new riders of all ages so people that are just getting into the sport can get an opportunity to learn basic snowmobile maintenance and survival skills and how to properly ride a snowmobile safely.”

The snowmobile safety course training includes:

Basic snowmobile maintenance.

Survival Skills and dealing with emergencies, including avalanche awareness.

The proper clothing and equipment for winter weather.

Hand signals while riding and other basic skills.

Properly preparing for a ride.

Riding skills test.

The registration deadline is December 6th. A parent or guardian will need to sign a consent form for each child registered and sign them out at the conclusion of the class. For more information or to register, contact Deputy Rich Magnussen with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 667-6508 or email rich.magnussen@co.chelan.wa.us.