Free spay/nueter clinic for low income cat owners

Low income cat owners can have their pets altered at a free spay/nueter clinic May 19th at the Wenatchee Community Center. Rabies and distemper vaccines will also be provided. Appointments are required and must be scheduled in advance through the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

The clinic is available to low-income feline owners with and includes spay/neuter, rabies and FVRCP (distemper) vaccines. Feral/community cats will be ear-tipped to show they are altered, vaccinated, and belong in the area which they are located.

Programs Manager Tamra Hively says the quarterly Humane Society clinics have resulted in over 1,000 altered cats in the valley – both feral/community and domestic. WVHS’s medical director will be joined by a volunteer team of animal medical professionals to preform what is expected to be at least 90 spay or neuter surgeries. Volunteers include local veterinarians from Cascade Veterinary Clinic in Wenatchee and Village Veterinary Clinic in Chelan. Hively says the free clinics are being sponsored this year by the generous sponsorship of Jan Scott, Judy Rudloff and Sally Exworthy.

Spay and neutering is the best way to keep cat populations from quickly turning from a few into thousands of unwanted cats within a few years.

Appointments are required and must be scheduled in advance.

To make a make a tax-deductible donation for the clinic, or to register, please contact WVHS at 509-662-9577 or visit online at wenatcheehumane.org.