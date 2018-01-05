Freezing rain takes a toll

Motorists can expect delays both directions on US 97 north of Blewett Pass at near milepost 179, five miles south of the junction with US 2 There is alternating flagger controlled traffic while tow trucks remove a semi from an earlier rollover collision.

Troopers and sheriff’s deputies report drivers were caught in icy conditions this morning throughout the region. Trooper Brian Moore said the Washington State Patrol responded to 21 accidents this morning, several involving jack knifed semis or rollovers were reported on Highway 97A near Navarre Coulee and across the Columbia on US2/97 near Daroga State Park.

Westbound I-90 was also blocked by an accident near Easton and several vehicles got stuck on icy Badger Mountain Road. Slick conditions are expected with a winter weather advisory through this afternoon calling for more wintry precipitation.