Fryhover Named Apple Citizen of the Year

From a press release: Todd Fryhover has been named 2018 Apple Citizen of the Year. The Apple Blossom Festival’s Royalty Queen Gretta Wiersma and Princesses Jessica Murray and Sophie Castillo along with Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson surprised Todd with the award at a birthday party at his home.

Todd Fryhover is a native of Wenatchee, Washington, and spent summers working in the apple and cherry industry. After graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1980, he attended the University of Idaho graduating with a degree in Agricultural Economics and Business while playing football on scholarship. Upon returning after college, Mike Scott gave him an opportunity at Chief Wenatchee and his career flourished. Todd has worked for several leading apple packing companies over the past 30 years, 10 of those years were spent as President of his own marketing business with two other partners. He has had management experience in quality assurance, purchasing, inventory control, shipping, operations, domestic sales and ultimately focusing on direct international sales for 15+ years.

Todd came to the Washington Apple Commission in 2007 in a consultancy role, and assumed the presidency in December 2008. During his tenure at the helm, Washington apple exports have increased from 35,350,843 (2008-09) to 50,592,725 (2014-15) cartons with an increase in value from $517,889,850 to $831,744,399 (+60.6%). As barriers to trade became more significant, and industry’s need to export increased as new production came on line, maintaining and expanding Market Access has been his focus. Todd played a key role in expanding varietal access to China, which has proven to be one of Washington’s top five export destinations.

Todd has been involved with the U.S. Apple Association, Northwest Horticultural Council and the Northwest Fruit Exporters as a board member and ex-officio. He is currently the president of the World Apple & Pear Association.

Todd has been married for 30 years to his Junior High Sweetheart. Todd’s pride and joy are his children Reid and Claire. He has been involved with coaching their teams in multiple sports most of their childhood, which lead to his 2010-11 Wenatchee High School Parent of the Year Award. And in 2014 Todd was voted into the WHS Panther Hall of Fame. He is very committed to his family and gives a lot of credit to his father for inspiring him to be a hard worker and never give up!