Funding for Grizzly Bear Reintroduction Stripped

The funding for Grizzly Bear reintroduction in the North Cascades has been stripped by the House Committee on Appropriations. The Committee adopted Rep. Dan Newhouse’s amendment to deny funding for the U.S. Department of Interior proposal. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke had announced plans earlier this year to move ahead with the plan despite the objections of Okanogan County stakeholders.

The appropriations legislation provides the annual funding for the Department of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Forest Service and others.

“I have heard my constituents loud and clear on their opposition to transporting grizzly bears to the North Cascades, and the rest of the federal government should take note of local communities’ voices as well,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I am pleased that my amendment to deny funding to a proposal to transport grizzlies was adopted by the Committee and included in the legislation approved today. This legislation includes important priorities for rural Central Washington that encompass federal delisting of the gray wolf, wildfire prevention and mitigation, and preserving the North Cascades Smokejumper Base in Winthrop.”

Newhouse’s staff said the bill also fully funds wildland firefighting and prevention programs at $3.9 billion, fully funding the 10-year average for wildland fire suppression costs for both the Department of the Interior and the Forest Service. An additional $500 million was provided for Forest Service suppression operations. The legislation also includes $655 million for hazardous fuels management, which is $30 million above the fiscal year 2018 level.

The bill provides $500 million for “Payments In Lieu of Taxes” or (PILT) funding for counties, $35 million above the budget request. PILT provides funds for local governments in 49 states to help offset losses in property taxes due to nontaxable federal lands within their counties.