Funding for McKittrick Street Extension Approved

The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) approved $973,185 in public infrastructure development funding targeting business growth and job creation in the Wenatchee, Chelan County.

A $859,409 loan and a $113,776 grant to the city of Wenatchee is for the McKittrick Street Extension Project, State funding is awarded for the purchase of a right-of-way and partial demolition of a damaged warehouse.

The remainder of the warehouse will be used by the project private partner, Diamond Foundry, LLC. The company will invest $2,400,000, creating 96 jobs, as a result of this project. CERB funds are matched by $243,296 in local resources.