Fundraiser for missing woman

Family and friends of a Wenatchee woman reported missing nearly two years will hold a fundraiser this Sunday to raise awareness of her plight. Jessie Rubio-Monejano, aka Jessie Grace Moore was possibly seen in June of 2016 getting into a vehicle in the South Wenatchee area but her family has not heard from her since.

iFiber One News reports a silent auction, chili dog feed and bake sale will be held at the Wenatchee Eagles Lodge 1208 North Wenatchee Avenue on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm to raise reward money for information on her whereabouts.

Rubio-Monejano was originally reported missing in June of 2016 to the Wenatchee Police Department. Her family last saw her during the week of June 20, 2016. She was possibly seen last June 23 around 6:30 p.m. near S. Wenatchee Ave and Ferry St. A witness reported seeing her enter a dark colored car, possibly a late 80’s model Buick with an Hispanic male.

Her case is on file with the State Patrol and Wenatchee Police. More information about the case can be found at NamUs – WWW.NamUs.gov Case #MP343888 or Washington State Patrol at WWW.WSP.WA.Gov with Wenatchee PD Case #16-09954.

Anyone with knowledge of Jessie’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Wenatchee RiverCom Dispatch at Tel. 509-663-9911.

Jessie Rubio-Monejano, aka Jessie Grace Moore