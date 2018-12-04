Funeral Procession for Sgt. Leandro Jasso Starts in East Wenatchee

Funeral services to celebrate and honor the life of Sergeant Leandro Jasso will be held Sunday, December 9th at 11 a.m. at Cascade High School in Leavenworth. Motorist should expect delays as the funeral procession makes it way from East Wenatchee to Leavenworth Sunday morning.

The procession will depart Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee at 9:30 a.m., head north on Valley Mall Parkway to Sunset Hwy, North on Sunset Hwy, and then east on State Highway 2 to Leavenworth. Intersections along the route will be temporarily closed as the procession passes through. Motorists should plan ahead and expect delays if they are traveling in the area.

If the public would like to show their respect to Sergeant Jasso and his family, the recommended viewing areas are Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee and along Highway 2 from Riverbend Drive to the Chumstick Hwy in Leavenworth.

The funeral procession is being managed by local law enforcement and fire agencies from Chelan and Douglas Counties.