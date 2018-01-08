Gas Prices Rise in Washington, Hold in Wenatchee

Gas prices in Washington rose nearly a cent over the past week according to GasBuddy.com. The average price for a gallon of gas to wrap the weekend; $2.87. In the Wenatchee area, gas prices were relatively steady, holding on at $2.82 per gallon. Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy says, “Prices at the pump are higher than they were nearly all of last summer, mainly because oil prices remain high and due to the extreme cold weather that caused some snafus at refiners.” He does see a short-lived drop in prices in late January, but expects prices to rise again after Valentine’s Day.