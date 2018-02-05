Gas Prices Rising, but Lower in Wenatchee than State Average

Gas prices in the Wenatchee area were up about one cent over the past week according to GasBuddy.com. In comparison, the state average was up nearly three cents. The average price for gas of the end of the day Sunday; $2.85 in the Wenatchee area and $2.96 in the state. GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan says despite record U.S. production, lower overseas production means, “High oil prices continue to push gasoline prices to territory that Americans haven’t seen for years.” He anticipates fuel prices by Memorial Day to be 25-to-50 cents higher this year.