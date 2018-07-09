Gas Prices Still Rising in Washington

Washington, WA, July 9- Gasoline prices in Washington have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.40/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,666 stations in Washington. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.85/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on July 9 in Washington have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.78/g in 2017, $2.66/g in 2016, $3.19/g in 2015, $4.00/g in 2014 and $3.79/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 62.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are unchanged versus a month ago. The national average has dropped 6.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 60.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“As gas prices saw their highest level on July 4 in four years, President Trump continues to try to push OPEC to produce more crude oil, but so far, it hasn’t materialized into much anything. Gas prices have inched up in a majority of states and oil prices remain comfortably above $70 per barrel, with no significant relief any time soon,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, with a brief reminder of hurricane season as Beryl formed, there may be more worries that in the weeks ahead the Atlantic could churn out more storms, thus more risk of disruption in regards to oil or refinery infrastructure. There’s little downward pressure on oil prices as we remain in the midst of the summer driving season, and unless we see credible evidence to suggest OPEC or other countries are producing more oil, we will likely continue to see gas prices drift higher.”

In Wenatchee, gas prices averaged $3.32 a gallon which is up two cents from last week.