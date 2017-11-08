General Election: NCW Results

Incumbents are faring well in most preliminary election results around North Central Washington.

Keith Huffaker and Ruth Esparza lead in the Wenatchee City Council races, Chuck Johnson in East Wenatchee and Dave Erickson in Cashmere. Two of the three incumbents on the Leavenworth City Council, Sharon Faye Waters and Carolyn Wilson are ahead and former broadcaster Clint Strand was the rare challenger to lead after Tuesday’s results.

Newcomers Sarah Knox, Sunny Hemphill and Michele Sandberg have leads in their Wenatchee School Board races and Dave Piepel leads in the open race for Eastmont School board.

Preliminary results are now available for all local elections in North Central Washington. Use the following links to see the tabulations as of 8pm Tuesday;

