George Community Hall Needs New Roof

George Community Hall is in trouble and is in dire need of your help. Posts holding up the ceiling, something that was added not too long ago.

But the problem extends beyond the ceiling, says community hall board member Debbie Kooy, “There are five trusses, three of them have failed and two of them have failed badly. We have been told by a contractor that ‘there is no getting around it’, we have to tear off the entire roof and replace it.”

The building is not facing condemnation at this time but Kooy says a new roof won’t happen until they raise $72,000. That’s why they’ve started a GoFundMePage titled “Raise The Roof, George Community Hall.” You can also donate at georgecommunityhall.com.

The building is host to a lot of private and public events indoors and outdoor events including the annual 4th of July bash that produces the world’s largest cherry pie.

From our news partner iFiber One News