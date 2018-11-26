George M. Frese, Pioneering Radio Engineer Passes at 97

A broadcast industry pioneer passed away this weekend. George M. Frese of East Wenatchee died Friday in Wenatchee at 97, according to family members. Frese was a radio engineer who worked at KPQ early in his career and became a sought after engineering consultant by stations around the country.

Frese is regarded as the father of modern broadcast audio processing for his invention of the Frese Audio Pilot which was a pioneering breakthrough and improved the sound of a radio station broadcast signal.

His son Glen Frese said a celebration of Frese’s life is planned in the spring.