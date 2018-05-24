Get an early start on Holiday Weekend travel

The Washington State Patrol urges everyone to drive patiently this holiday weekend.

Don’t travel during peak travel times. Make sure your vehicle is in good working condition with a full tank of gas before heading out. Make sure tires are properly inflated, with good traction. Carry extra water and snacks for possible delays.

Troopers will be focusing on speeders, aggressive driving, DUI and seat belt usage. There will also be emphasis patrols for impatient drivers headed to Lake Chelan on US2 between Leavenworth and Wenatchee and Highway 28 from Quincy to East Wenatchee.

Get an early start and be patient. Below are peak travel time estimates on I-90 Here is a link to the travel time estimates over US2 Stevens Pass