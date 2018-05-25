Giga Watt Donates $20,000 to GWATA

From a press release – Local technology company Giga Watt recently committed $20,000 in annual sponsorship to the non-profit Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, or GWATA. With the additional sponsorship funds, GWATA will continue to expand their resources and programming for the community.

“The generous financial support of Giga Watt allows GWATA to further develop educational programs that impact our business and education community,” GWATA executive director, Jenny Rojanasthien, said. “As the regions tech alliance, working closely with local companies allows us to keep a close tab on what’s new, relevant, and impacting the workforce in our region. We feel lucky to work with CEO of Giga Watt, Dave Carlson, and his team on community events that educate and inspire the community.”

In addition to the annual sponsorship, Giga Watt has shown support of local students and educators at several GWATA events. At the NCW Tech & STEM Showcase on May 19, Giga Watt awarded Ramon Rivera, Wenatchee School District Mariachi instructor, a $500 donation for receiving the most community votes as “favorite teacher” at the event.

The new investment from Giga Watt has allowed GWATA the opportunity to start a coding club for kids. GWATA Coders is a coding workshop that aims to encourage and support computer science pathways for students ages 7-17. The recurring event begins on Saturday, May 26 at the Wenatchee Public Library on Douglas street.

North Central Regional Library (NCRL) is supporting GWATA Coders by supplying the laptops and facility, allowing students who may not have technology access to participate in this educational opportunity. Space at GWATA Coders is limited to 25 students who must register in advance at www.gwata.org. Additional dates for GWATA Coders will be announced in June.

GWATA Coders is an official club through the international coding platform: CoderDojo. The coding workshop is designed to be self-paced for all levels using open-source programming and guidance from industry professionals to troubleshoot and answer questions.