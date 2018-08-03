Gilbert Fire West of Twisp at 6,000 Acres

A fire 21 miles west of Twisp grew another 1,500 acres Thursday and now totals 6,000 acres. The Gilbert Fire was started July 28th and threatens homes in the upper Twisp River area now under Level 2 Evacuation notices. The fire blew up Wednesday, growing some 4, 000+ acres.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team from Arizona with about 100 firefighters are assigned to the blaze.

This is the latest report as of 7am Friday

Current Activity:

The fire grew from 4500 acres to 6000 acres yesterday. The growth was primarily in a southeast direction into Reynolds Creek and growth was slowed by entering a historical burn area. The fire is expected to become more active as it burns through the historical burn area and enters back onto heavily timbered slopes. Crews are being used to scout contingency lines and continue to work on providing structure protection for upper Twisp River residences. A Type 1 Incident Management Team will be arriving today and command of the fire will be transferred to that team on Saturday.

Evacuations:

There is currently a Level 2 evacuation notice for residents above the road closure at the intersection of Buttermilk Road and Twisp River Road. Level 2 means prepare now to go immediately in the event that the evacuation level is elevated to a Level 3. With predicted weather, the fire is expected to continue to move eastward and could result in an elevation to a Level 3 for upper Twisp River residents could occur in the future.

Closures:

Twisp River Road #4440 from the intersection with Buttermilk Road #43 to the terminus at Roads End Campground. South side Twisp River Roads #4430, #4435, #4440 from the intersection with Buttermilk Road #43 to the end at Twisp River Horsecamp. All trailheads and trails originating from these roads are closed. Travel on Thompson Ridge Road #4410 and Little Bridge Creek Road #4415 is not advised