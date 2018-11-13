Give Methow Campaign Raises More than $276,000 for Non-Profits

The Community Foundation of NCW is pleased to announce its Give Methow campaign has raised $276,535 for 33 Methow Valley nonprofits.

Give Methow is a crowdfunding campaign hosted by the Community Foundation during the month of October to build awareness about nonprofits serving the Methow Valley and provide a way for people to easily support their work.

“At the Community Foundation, we believe anyone can be a philanthropist” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “Give Methow makes is easy for anyone to give, and with a $10 minimum donation, it’s accessible to anyone who wants to support the good work happening right here in their own community.”

Any 501c3 public charity in the Methow Valley was eligible to participate to raise funds for up to $10,000 to support a specific program or general operations. The organizations who participated are all fostering quality of life for the Methow Valley – from the arts to environment, health and housing, to education, recreation, and community services.

An anonymous donor who loves the Methow Valley continues to seed a $30,000 stretch pool each year that is disbursed among the nonprofits based on how much they raised. Additional gifts to the stretch pool provided $32,325 that gave some nonprofits an extra $1,300 if they reached their goal.

The foundation added some fun to fundraising with the Funday Monday incentive. Each time someone gave on a Monday, their name was entered to win up to $1,000 to donate back to one or more Give Methow nonprofits. The final Funday Monday brought in over $32,000 from 387 donations.

Give Methow will run again in October 2019. For more information, visit www.givemethow.org.

2018 GIVE METHOW RESULTS

Organization

Aero Methow Rescue Service – Emergency Responder Training $11,853.87

American Legion Post 0143 Methow Valley – Honoring our Service to Veterans and the Methow Valley Community $569.94

Cascadia Music – Creating a Thriving Community Through Music! $5,340.89

Classroom in Bloom – Help our Students Sow it, Grow it, Eat it, Know it! $11,153.79

Confluence Gallery and Art Center – Art in the Wild $4,327.68

Cove Food Bank – Feeding and Caring for the Methow Valley Community $11,484.88

Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance – Sun Mountain Multi-use Trail Expansion Project $7,772.73

Friends of the Pool – To Swim or Not to Swim? There is No Question! $7,943.71

Friends of the Winthrop Public Library – Architectural Services for the New Winthrop Public Library $11,398.87

Jamie’s Place – Nurturing Care and Meaningful Live for our Elders $7,179.99

Little Star School – Growing a Community Through Early Childhood Education $11,398.87

Methow Arts Alliance – The first and only ARTist + ARTS Org Resource Center in NCW $5,366.28

Methow At Home – It Takes a Village! $10,686.44

Methow Beaver Project – Storing Water for the Future – One Beaver at a Time. $5,811.35

Methow Conservancy – Inspiring People to Care for the Land of the Methow Valley $12,438.87

Methow Housing Trust – Affordable Home Construction $11,398.87

Methow Recycles – Inspiring and Facilitating Waste Prevention and Materials Reuse! $15,403.87

Methow Trails – Future Trail Connections $7,300.97

Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival – Summer Concert Series 24th season Total $1,869.41

Methow Valley Citizens Council-Inspiring Action in the Face of Climate Change $12,368.87

Methow Valley Community Center – Lighting System for Auditorium $6,996.31

Methow Valley Education Foundation – Invest in the Future of Methow Valley Students $9,954.32

Methow Valley Interpretive Center – Connecting a Place to its People $5,813.42

Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation – Sharing a love of skiing with all! $6,939.32

Methow Valley Riding Unlimited – Empowering People to Overcome Trauma Through Bonds with Horses $9,618.05

Methow Valley Theater – Bring Community to the Theater, and Theater to the Community! $877.71

Methow Watershed Foundation – Our Valley-Our Water-Our Choice $3,301.01

Public School Funding Alliance – Career and College Advising for Methow Valley Students $11,414.41

Room One – The One-Stop Support Center: local social services and advocacy $11,998.87

Shafer Historical Museum – Reveal Methow Valley History Project $4,123.80

The Merc Playhouse – Connecting Curious Seekers Through Live Theater $6,119.90

TwispWorks Foundation – Supporting a Healthy and Vibrant Local Economy $11,398.87

Winthrop Rink – Keep the ice looking nice – Help us to purchase a new Zamboni! $14,908.87