Give NCW Underway for Holiday Season

Posted By: Kevin Rounce November 26, 2018

Give NCW is underway for 2018 and the Community Foundation of North Central Washington is offering an opportunity to help 25 area non-profits. Director of Community Philanthropy Denise Sorom they want to help non-profits reach their goals, but also get the community involved.

“Anyone can be a philanthropist, anyone can be a donor. This campaign accepts gifts as small as $10 to help these non-profits and we often have hundreds of small gifts that add up to something really significant.”

On Mondays, everyone who donates will be entered for an opportunity to give another $1,000 to a campaign.

Sorom says there should be something for everyone to help this holiday season.

“We gave $240,000 this year [in grants] so if we can exceed $240,00 from the public we could once again say that, ‘You guys altogether are making a bigger impact than the Community Foundation alone can do. That would be our goal.”

Last year more than $253,000 was raised, which surpassed the Foundation’s own gifts and they hope it happens again. Donate at GiveNCW.org.

