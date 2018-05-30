Douglas County Sheriff To Retire Next Month

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal will leave office at the end of June. Gjesdal was planning to retire at the end of the year when his current term expired but has found contemplating his next job options are a distraction, “I realize that I’m not one hundred percent in my moment as being Sheriff. It’s what is best for my team, it’s what is best for the citizens so that is what I’m going to do” Gjesdal said.

Sheriff Gjesdal will retire after a 33 year career in law enforcement, “We have succession management so the great service we always strive to provide is still going to be there” according to Gjesdal who expects County Commissioners will appoint Undersheriff Kevin Morris on his recommendation on an interim basis the day after he leaves office. Commissioners will then choose from three names submitted by the Douglas County Republican Party to fulfill the remainder of Gjesdal’s term.

Kevin Morris and East Wenatchee Police Officer Leeon Leyde are candidates in the Sheriff’s race this November.