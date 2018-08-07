Goehner, Diamond In Lead for 12th District Congressional Seat

Tuesday night’s results for the 12th Legislative District had Keith Goehner leading with 45 percent of the vote followed by Dr. Ann Diamond with 29.36 percent.

Goehner says he’s grateful for the support.

“I feel like there’s work to be done yet and I look forward to doing that work and the general.”

Goehner says his focus will be to review where his message was working and where he can reach out to other voters.

Diamond says running as an independent has been important.

“I’m cautiously optimistic and I’m very excited with the numbers as they first rolled through.”

She called it a movement noting that many voters have been excited to see an independent in the race.

C. Keiki Stacy Weigle is third with 16.24 percent of the vote and JD Greening has 9.41 percent of the vote.