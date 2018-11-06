latest News

Goehner To Move On To 12th District Seat



Posted By: Michael Knight November 6, 2018

It looks as though Keith Goehner will defeat Ann Diamond, currently 58% to 42%, for Position One in Washington’s 12th legislative district.

Goehner told us it was his previous, unique experience that gave him the win.

“I’m coming from a unique background being a county commissioner and understanding the role of the counties with the legislature. So throughout the campaign I was really trying to convey the message that the counties need to be understood from the standpoint of the legislature.”

Goehner is currently a Chelan County Commissioner.

