Goehner To Move On To 12th District Seat

It looks as though Keith Goehner will defeat Ann Diamond, currently 58% to 42%, for Position One in Washington’s 12th legislative district.

Goehner told us it was his previous, unique experience that gave him the win.

“I’m coming from a unique background being a county commissioner and understanding the role of the counties with the legislature. So throughout the campaign I was really trying to convey the message that the counties need to be understood from the standpoint of the legislature.”

Goehner is currently a Chelan County Commissioner.