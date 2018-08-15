GoFundMe Page Established for Okanogan Firefighter Brett Read

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Brett Read, the 38 year old volunteer with Okanogan County Fire District #8 who was injured Saturday while fighting the Grass Valley Fire near Grand Coulee. Read is being treated for burns to his face and upper body at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He is out of ICU and in satisfactory condition in the burn unit.

Read’s GoFundMe Page says doctors report Read suffered burns to 11.7% of his body. The burns to his face and hands are significant and may require surgery.

Brett has been a volunteer firefighter for 7 years and lives in the Omak area with his wife and three children

DONATE NOW at this link