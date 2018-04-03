GoFundMe page established for pregnant Moses Lake woman killed in I-90 crash

After Sunday’s tragedy on I-90, the Helferstein family of Moses Lake needs help with the medical costs associated with a crash that killed their pregnant mom, injured her husband and their two children. This past weekend, 27-year old Alyssa Helferstein was a passenger in a car that hit a guardrail near North Bend and rolled over, she died in the crash. The family’s fundraising goal is $3,000. According to our news partner, iFiber One News, the money donated will be used to pay medical bills, the funeral and to replace their car.

Follow this link to the GoFundMe page