GoFundMe Page for Man Injured in McNeil Canyon Crash

A GoFundMe page has been established for the Kennewick man who was badly injured Tuesday when his truck hauling fruit crashed on McNeil Canyon Road. Dwayne Philp of Kennewick was trapped in the wreckage for over three hours while a team of 26 first responders extricated him from the cab of the overturned semi. Philp was airlifted from the scene to Central Washington Hospital with critical injuries.

The Help The Philp Family GoFundMe Page says Philp remains hospitalized and faces a painful, slow recovery. Dwayne Philp was the family’s sole provider. The family is now facing medical bills and unsure of how to make ends meet. The Philp family with three kids, has an 18 year old who will be leaving for college in a few days. All proceeds raised through the GoFundMe page will help the Philp family pay for medical bills and living expenses.

Here is a link to the Help The Philp Family GoFundMe Page