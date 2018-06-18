Good Guys Run With A Cop for Special Olympics

The Run With a Cop Fundraiser for Special Olympics on Saturday raised about $1-thousand dollars for local Special Olympians.

The event drew about 50 participants including Kristi Delozier and her seven year old son Wade who ran the 5K course in support of local Special Olympians, “My mother is with the Wenatchee Police Department so we’re out here with her to support Special Olympics”

There are about 300 local athletes participating in 13 different sports through Special Olympics.

Carol Andrade, City of Wenatchee Parks and Recreation Supervisor says the number of local athletes is growing, “It’s definitely grown. When we started offering more sports around 1994, we started with track and field and now we offer all 13 Special Olympic sports so there is a really good choice for athletes”

About 50 participants signed up to run or walk the 5K course with members of local law enforcement, some in full uniform. The State Patrol, East Wenatchee Police, Wenatchee Police, Douglas and Chelan County Sheriff’s Office participated.