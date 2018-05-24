Gov. Inslee Praises Local Wildfire Efforts

Governor Jay Inslee made a stop in Wenatchee Wendesday night to speak at the Washington State Fire Adapted Communities Learning Network reception at Pybus Market.

The network provides member communities with resources to develop solutions and work with other member communities to better approach complex wildfire issues.

In his brief remarks, Inslee praised the network for taking initiative. “What works is to allow communities to develop their own destiny in their own communities to take charge of their own thoughts and plans for their neighbors. That’s what really works and you are doing that very successfully.”

12th district Senator Brad Hawkins and Representative Mike Steele were both in attendance. The governor noted the efforts of local lawmakers.

“The state of Washington has increased its commitment every year to this effort. We know we are always chasing our tail to get enough resources. Your local legislators have been very active on that and I want to thank them for their leadership on this.”

Members receive financial support through an agreement with the Bureau of Land Management and administered by the Washington Resource Conservation and Development Council.

The network is shaped by a Steering Committee from a diverse cross-section of Washington.