Gov. Inslee signs capital budget, Hirst “fix”

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee has signed both a $4.2 billion capital budget that pays for construction projects across the state, as well as a compromise bill on a contentious water issue that had stalled the budget for months.

Inslee signed the so-called Hirst fix earlier Friday in his office, followed by public signings of the budget and accompanying bonds bill later in the afternoon.

The Senate and the House passed all of the measures Thursday night after reaching agreement on how to address a state Supreme Court decision known as Hirst involving the use of domestic wells in rural areas. They also quickly passed the construction spending plan that includes money for major projects across the state, including affordable housing, K-12 school buildings, mental health beds and public work projects.

The office of 12th District Rep. Cary Condotta and Mike Steele, who works on the serves on the Capital Budget Committee provided this list of projects secured in the newly approved 2017-19 capital budget:

Twisp Civic Building – $750,000

City of Brewster Manganese Abatement – $752,000

Chelan County Emergency Operations Center – $1 million

Miller Street re-alignment and storm repairs – $4.82 million

Mid-Columbia Grand Coulee – $3 million

Wenatchee Valley Wells Hall replacement – $2.72 million

Lake Chelan State Park (moorage dock pile replacement) – $1.51 million

Steele said the many months of intense negotiations resulted in a big win for the state and the 12th District.

“We produced a good capital budget in 2017. The real problem with dealing with the delay in approving this budget was ensuring what we fought so hard to put together did not get changed,” said Steele. “I’m happy to announce, with the exception of a few adjustments, we were able to keep our vision for state’s infrastructure priorities in place. All in all, I would certainly say the people of our district, and all of the state, are well served by this capital budget plan.”

“This is a strong, bipartisan construction budget that addresses our state’s infrastructure needs. It invests in the Hirst legislation, education and mental health,” said Condotta. “The passage of the capital budget means the projects that have been on hold can now move forward. Given the magnitude of the Hirst fix it was well worth the wait.”

In other news from the State Capitol today;

– The Senate has passed a bill passed that would protect high school and college students’ rights to free speech within school-sponsored media. Under the measure, student editors would be fully responsible for determining what goes into their publication or broadcast. The measure now heads to the House.

– The Washington Senate has passed bills seeking to ban gay conversion therapy for minors and to address transgender bullying in schools. Both measures now head to the House for consideration

– The Senate has passed a measure seeking to reform representation of minorities in local elections. The measure opens the possibility of court challenges to cities, counties and school districts to push them to switch from at-large to district elections in areas where large minority groups are present. It now heads to the House for consideration.

Meanwhile, a Thurston County Superior Court has ruled that the records of state lawmakers are subject to public disclosure. Judge Chris Lanese ruled Friday in favor of a media coalition, led by The Associated Press, that sued in September. The group challenged the Washington Legislature’s assertion that lawmakers are excluded from stricter disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies.