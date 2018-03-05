Gov. Inslee signs nations first state net-neutrality bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill making Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Commission’s recent repeal of Obama-era rules.

Inslee signed the bill Monday, which passed out of both the House and Senate with bipartisan support.

In 2015, the FCC created rules against blocking legal content, throttling traffic and using paid prioritization for some traffic. T he FCC voted in December to gut federal rules that meant to prevent broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

Washington’s new law, House Bill 2282, protects those net neutrality rules at the state level, ensuring that internet providers cannot advantageously manipulate internet speeds and access to content.

“Today we make history: Washington will be the first state in the nation to preserve the open internet,” Inslee said during today’s bill signing ceremony. “We’ve seen the power of an open internet. It allows a student in Washington to connect with researchers all around the world — or a small business to compete in the global marketplace. It’s allowed the free flow of information and ideas in one of the greatest demonstrations of free speech in our history.”

The law will prohibit companies that offer internet services from blocking legal content, applications, services or nonharmful devices. It will prohibit them from impairing — or throttling — internet traffic based on the content internet users consume, or the apps, services and devices they use. And it will prohibit them from favoring certain traffic for the company’s own benefit, a practice referred to as paid prioritization.

The new law also requires internet providers to disclose information about their management practices, performance and commercial terms. Violations would be enforceable under the state’s Consumer Protection Act. The FCC’s new rules are not expected to go into effect until later this spring. Washington’s measure will take effect mid-June.