Gov. signs law to permit Leavenworth to burn brush, yard waste

As of June 7th, Leavenworth will be able to burn brush and yard waste instead of facing the expense of hauling the material to western Washington for disposal. Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation Wednesday that allows Leavenworth the opportunity to burn the material up to four times a year. State Senator Brad Hawkins introduced legislation setting up the solution to Leavenworth’s predicament brought on by adjustments to the apple maggot quarantine area that blocked the transport of brush and yard waste toward Wenatchee.

Hawkins’ Senate Bill won unanimous approval and will allow the state Department of Ecology and other agencies to collect data and help decide whether burning is a long-term option in such situations. The new law will take effect June 7.

“This is a direct result of the very first meeting on my 12th District listening tour,” said Hawkins. “It’s another great example of how good legislation can begin with a simple conversation, and how governments can cooperate to do good things.”

Leavenworth officials raised the concern to Hawkins during his October listening tour. Officials told Hawkins chipping the city’s entire accumulation of brush is not realistic, while hauling the waste over 100 miles west for disposal is costly and has other disadvantages.

“Yard waste is not a typical topic of legislation, but this is more than a local concern. Between the apple maggot quarantine, Ecology’s regulatory authority concerning air quality and the fact that three other municipalities are affected by the boundary change, the legislative arena was the place to address this,” Hawkins said.

“I am grateful for the significant amount of hard work, compromise, and bipartisan support that led to today’s signing, and I’m glad the city was represented at the ceremony,” he said.