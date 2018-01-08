Governor Inslee Visits Rattlesnake Ridge

Governor Inslee visited Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap over the weekend to get updated and see first hand the landslide that is slowly happening. He said he came away from his meetings feeling confident.

The Governor also noted that there are dozens of data collection devices now in the area that are monitoring the slide to determine its path and speed.

He says that families that have been evacuated have a shelter that has stabilized their situation and I-82 will remain open. They are still working with experts on mapping the slide, but Inslee left open the door of bringing in what he called an independent consultant.

The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management says it appears the bulk of the slide is heading south into a quarry.