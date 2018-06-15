Governor Visits Wenatchee, Quincy on Broadband Tour

Gov Jay Inslee visited Wenatchee and Quincy Thursday during a three day listening tour of the state to learn about broadband needs and solutions.

Expanding high-speed internet statewide is a priority for the Governor who also visited the Eastern Washington communities of Pomeroy, Pullman, and Chewelah, and La Push on the Quileute Indian Reservation.

“Rapid technological innovation is transforming every school, every hospital, every company and every industry in Washington. Broadband service that allows citizens to create and connect to this innovation has become the critical infrastructure need of the 21st century,” Inslee said. “Broadband is the single most important economic development tool we have, and will ensure more equitable access to education, jobs and health care throughout the state.”

In Wenatchee, the Governor met with students, business leaders, healthcare and government officials at the Local Tel headquarters in the old Federal building on Yakima Street. In Wenatchee, he learned about Chelan County’s successful expansion of fiber optic internet, which is providing services to about 75 percent of its residents with the goal of reaching 100 percent. In Quincy, he learned how increased broadband access attracted a Microsoft data center to the area and about the $200,000 in Microsoft TechSpark funding to help expand Grant PUD’s fiber internet services to George.

Along the way, the governor discussed headway made this year on statewide broadband access.

“But we’re just getting started,” Inslee told the communities he visited. “The sky is the limit on what we can accomplish, but it requires working together and staying engaged.”

A lack of quality broadband affects kids trying to do their homework, entrepreneurs hoping to launch a startup, or rural employees who work remotely for companies in bigger cities.

Access to quality and affordable broadband internet helps create jobs, improves public safety and health services, and increases education opportunities — but some less populated communities in Washington state don’t have access to adequate broadband service.

The governor outlined some next steps, including targeted investments through CERB, creating a Rural Broadband Fund and a Rural Broadband Office, supporting new broadband technologies such as TV white-space spectrums and low-orbit satellites, and future legislation.

The Governor’s Office contributed to this story with details from a press release