Grace City Church to Host 2018 Hoedown on Sunday

The Annual Grace City Church Hoedown in downtown Wenatchee is this Sunday from 4 to 8pm. Organizers of the 2018 edition say the free, family event will be bigger than last year with more food vendors, 2 entertainment stages, more carnival style game booths, a movie house, a petting farm and pony rides. Back this year, L-Bow The Clown, The Reptile Man, Magician Louie Foxx, Trinity Inflatables, Human Foosball, Face Painting and more. This year’s concert features the Marlin James Band from Seattle, playing covers of 750 hits of all genres.

Pastor Josh McPherson says the event is held each year “as a way of celebrating unique expressions of God’s grace in our community” As many as 5,000 people are expected to attend. “This is just about having fun and bringing folks together and doing some good in the community at the same time” says McPherson.

To that end, the Hoedown is serving as a collection location to support four non-profit agencies; Serve Wenatchee Valley, Alatheia Riding Center, Lighthouse Ministries and Life Choices of Wenatchee Valley. A list of items that can be donated at the Hoedown is posted at GraceCityChurch.com

Activities will be on Wenatchee Ave. between Palouse and 2nd Street from 4pm to 8pm With the exception of food vendor items for sale, all activities are free of charge.