Graduation Set for First WVC Four Year Nursing Program

The inaugural graduation for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program is Friday, Aug. 17 in the Music and Art Center at Wenatchee Valley College. There will be a poster presentation at 1 p.m. and a pinning ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Family and friends will be in attendance but the event is free and open to the public.

The event will be streamed live using Facebook Live on the Wenatchee Valley College Facebook page.

The poster presentation at 1 p.m. is the culmination of a year of partnership between nursing students and public health leaders. Students were asked to work on pressing needs in the community and healthcare as part of their practicum experience. The practicum gave students practice completing quality improvement projects, facilitating health education and safety initiatives and addressing public health concerns. At the presentation they will share their work on topics ranging from opioid policy development to health education on antimicrobial resistance to investigation into cancer clusters.

The first-ever graduating class for the BSN program, one of two four-year degree programs at WVC, has 19 students. There have been 23 students admitted to the second cohort for the 2018-2019 school year.

Kristen Hosey, Nursing Program Director said the trend in the industry has been to push for more bachelor (degree) prepared nurses, “We had always said that the need was great and it is evidenced by how many students are taking part in the program already”

The Bachelor of Applied Science-Engineering Technology (BAS-ET) program is still accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. There are 25 student slots in the program for 2018-2019.

Both the BSN and BAS-ET are fully accredited four-year programs. BAS-ET was accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities this June, and BSN was accredited by the Northwest Nursing Commission in 2017.

